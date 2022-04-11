informa
/
/
Business
2 min read
article

Braid, Carto, and Ethereal devs form new studio Furniture & Mattress

The new venture unites Braid art director David Hellman, Carto lead writer Nick Suttner, and Ethereal developer Nicolas Recabarren.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
April 11, 2022
Furni_Header.png

Braid art director David Hellman has formed a new studio called Furniture & Mattress alongside Carto lead writer Nick Suttner and Ethereal developer Nicolas Recabarren.

The fully-remote studio is currently working on an unannounced project with support from Astra Fund, a self-styled philanthropic venture fund that recently broke cover.

Furniture & Mattress' debut title will be a project that combines the team's "shared love of adventure and exploration, clever puzzles, and weird humor."

Although it's being kept under wraps for now, the project will feature art and animation from Hellman and a narrative created by Suttner, who'll also be handling production and business development.

Recabarren will take the lead on game design and programming, while composer Tomas Batista has been brought onboard to oversee audio and scoring duties.

Outlining the studio's approach to game development, Suttner said Furniture & Mattress intends to handle production in a "healthy way."

"We've all been making games in some capacity for a long time, so it was important to us to do it in a healthy way -- biting off something of the right scope, paying ourselves properly, and sharing in the creative vision of the game," they commented.

"It was also critical to find great partners to work with for the things we can’t do ourselves, like Astra Fund and Popagenda. We want to give this game its best chance at success."

Design

Latest Jobs

Gameforge

Hybrid / Karlsruhe, Germany
03.29.22
Discord Community Manager

Cryptic Studios

Los Gatos, California / Remote
01.31.22
Art Director, Neverwinter

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
01.31.22
Programmer

Tilt Five

Remote
01.31.22
Games Producer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more