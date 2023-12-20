Sponsored By

Bloober teams with comic publisher Skybound on game projectBloober teams with comic publisher Skybound on game project

The currently unannounced project from Bloober is set to arrive in 2025 and will see the studio "provide our horror know-how" to a Skybound property.

Justin Carter

December 20, 2023

2 Min Read
Key art for Bloober Team's 2021 game, The Medium.
Image via Bloober Team.

At a Glance

  • Bloober continues to collaborate with external companies on games, this time Invincible publisher Skybound on a new project.

Bloober Team has a new game project lined up with Skybound Entertainment, the company behind Invincible and The Walking Dead.

Currently known as Project R, the project is said to be based on a property by the comic book publisher. No further details were revealed, but Bloober noted in its (translated) press release the game will release in 2025.

In recent years, the Polish developer has collaborated with companies like Lionsgate (Blair Witch) and Konami (Silent Hill 2). These partnerships have been dubbed "2nd-party strategy," wherein it works with external partners to create horror projects, in addition to its own original works.

According to president Piotr Babieno, the 2nd-party projects are done both for financial game and to serve as "the next steps in achieving our strategy by the end of 2027."

"We've known our Skybound Friends for a long time," he continued, "and I'm sure it will be successful cooperation."

The past and future of Skybound Games

Skybound's video game division first formed in 2018 to resume production on Telltale's The Walking Dead after the initial company's collapse. Since then, it's also published remastered versions of Neverwinter Nights and the pre-Larian Baldur's Gate games.

To date, Skybound hasn't worked with a larger developer on a game based on either of its two well-known properties, Invincible or Walking Dead. Several recent games for the latter franchise have been licensed out to companies like GameMill or Skydance.

Failing that, there have been brand crossovers, like Invincible's Omni-Man as a guest fighter in Mortal Kombat 1 or Walking Dead's Negan in Tekken 7.

In working with Bloober, a fairly established horror game developer, Skybound appears to be taking steps to put its comic properties on the same footing that's given DC and Marvel characters their video game success in recent years.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Picture of the slim PlayStation 5 model.
Business
PlayStation 5 tops 50 million units soldPlayStation 5 tops 50 million units sold
byJustin Carter
Dec 20, 2023
2 Min Read
Headshot of Activision Blizzard boss Bobby Kotick.
Business
Bobby Kotick to leave Activision Blizzard next weekBobby Kotick to leave Activision Blizzard next week
byJustin Carter
Dec 20, 2023
2 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Art
The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria - Building A Vision of Khazad-dûm for the Fourth Age
The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria - Building A Vision of Khazad-dûm for the Fourth Age

Dec 20, 2023

Design
My Kind of Town: Propping Up Arresting Game Settlements
My Kind of Town: Propping Up Arresting Game Settlements

Dec 19, 2023

A fantasy landscape
Design
Not in Kansas Anymore: Crafting and Conveying Authentic Worldbuilding in Games
Not in Kansas Anymore: Crafting and Conveying Authentic Worldbuilding in Games

Dec 15, 2023