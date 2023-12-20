Bloober Team has a new game project lined up with Skybound Entertainment, the company behind Invincible and The Walking Dead.

Currently known as Project R, the project is said to be based on a property by the comic book publisher. No further details were revealed, but Bloober noted in its (translated) press release the game will release in 2025.

In recent years, the Polish developer has collaborated with companies like Lionsgate (Blair Witch) and Konami (Silent Hill 2). These partnerships have been dubbed "2nd-party strategy," wherein it works with external partners to create horror projects, in addition to its own original works.

According to president Piotr Babieno, the 2nd-party projects are done both for financial game and to serve as "the next steps in achieving our strategy by the end of 2027."

"We've known our Skybound Friends for a long time," he continued, "and I'm sure it will be successful cooperation."

The past and future of Skybound Games

Skybound's video game division first formed in 2018 to resume production on Telltale's The Walking Dead after the initial company's collapse. Since then, it's also published remastered versions of Neverwinter Nights and the pre-Larian Baldur's Gate games.

To date, Skybound hasn't worked with a larger developer on a game based on either of its two well-known properties, Invincible or Walking Dead. Several recent games for the latter franchise have been licensed out to companies like GameMill or Skydance.

Failing that, there have been brand crossovers, like Invincible's Omni-Man as a guest fighter in Mortal Kombat 1 or Walking Dead's Negan in Tekken 7.

In working with Bloober, a fairly established horror game developer, Skybound appears to be taking steps to put its comic properties on the same footing that's given DC and Marvel characters their video game success in recent years.