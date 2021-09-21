Blizzard Entertainment's chief legal officer departs as lawsuits stack up

Blizzard Entertainment's chief legal officer Claire Hart has left the company, which is currently dealing with lawsuits related to a number of serious misconduct allegations. Hart spent over three years at Blizzard and in a post on Linkedin said her tenure was "full of unexpected twists and turns."

"After more than three years at Blizzard Entertainment, I have decided to move on to my next adventure. Friday was my last day," she wrote.

"The past three years have been full of unexpected twists and turns, but I feel honored to have worked with and met so many great people at Blizzard and across the Activision Blizzard businesses. I'll be taking a short break before making my next move."

Hart's departure comes weeks after Activision Blizzard was sued by the Department of Fair Employment and Housing for cultivating a "frat boy" company culture that resulted in harassment and abuse. The company was then hit with another lawsuit for allegedly misleading investors about its labor practices and the significance of ongoing investigations.



More recently, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) launched its own investigation into the Call of Duty and World of Warcraft publisher over its handling of misconduct reports and pay disparity complaints, and has subpoenaed Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick and other executives.

According to a report published by The Wall Street Journal this week, the SEC is currently poring over board meeting minutes, personnel files, and separation agreements from the past two years, and has specifically requested personnel files on six former Activision Blizzard employees.