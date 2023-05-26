Rising Storm and IGI Origins developer Antimatter Games is being shuttered.

Parent company Enad Global 7 decided to close the UK studio in a bid to "achieve higher predictability and profitability for the group."

"A formal process has been started that includes employee consultation to seek mitigating measures and agreement around the process with the UK-based employees," reads a statement shared by Enad. "The closure is likely to take place during this summer and is expected to result in an annual cost reduction of approximately SEK 50 million ($4.6 million)."

Rising Storm and IGI Origins

Enad said it evaluated various strategic options for Antimatter, including work-for-hire, studio sales, and third-party publishing partnerships, but said those efforts didn't produce "sufficient traction within the group's target timeline." As a result, the Swedish company is limiting further investment in Antimatter and moving towards closing the studio.

The company expects the closure to incur costs of between SEK 15-25 million, but again noted it will reduce its annual operating expenses by roughly SEK 50 million.

It's unclear what will become of IGI Origins, with Antimatter explaining production was already "well underway" on the tactical first-person shooter. The title is currently listed as 'coming soon' on Steam.