Harmonix is ending Rock Band 4 weekly DLC drops to focus on Fortnite ﻿Festival

The studio says the final DLC pack will include a few tearjerkers.

Chris Kerr

January 18, 2024

A band crushing it in Rock Band 4
Image via Harmonix

Rock Band 4 will receive its final piece of DLC on January 25, marking the end of an era that began eight years ago.

The boisterous rhythm game launched in 2015 and has been supported by developer Harmonix ever since, with the studio delivering regular morsels of DLC to add almost 3,000 tracks to the title's soaring song catalog.

Harmonix said the Rock Band DLC catalog has been a huge achievement in "persistence and commitment," but with the company throwing itself into the development of Fortnite Festival following its acquisition by Epic Games, it's preparing to call time on those DLC plans.

A tearjerking farewell to Rock Band 4

Naturally, the final drop will include a few tearjerkers that encapsulate how the studio feels as it prepares to say farewell. Although Harmonix won't be adding more songs to Rock Band 4 moving forward, the studio reassured players that "all other live services will continue as normal."

"Working in support of the Rock Band community has been a high point in my professional life–wading through the thousands of song requests we get, working through what songs to pursue and release, it’s all hard work but also really satisfying," said Harmonix product manager Daniel Sussman in a blog on the Harmonix website.

"Taking a longer look back, I see the Rock Band DLC catalog as a huge achievement in persistence and commitment—over the years we’ve cleared, authored and released nearly 3,000 songs as DLC and well over 3,000 if you include all the game soundtracks. That's wild. Many of you reading this own a good chunk of this content and we remain committed to protecting that investment—to be very clear, you can play the songs you own within Rock Band 4 for as long as you like."

Harmonix has spent the last two years working on Fortnite Festival, which aims to bring rhythm action gameplay to the world of Fortnite. The free-to-play experience has a rotating selection of songs that players can access anytime, and will soon include support for Rock Band 4 instruments.

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

