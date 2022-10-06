Bandai Namco Europe has acquired a majority stake in Park Beyond developer Limbic Entertainment.

Bandai had previously invested in the German studio, but has now increased its take with a view to driving more business outside of Japan.

Founded in 2002, Limbic has worked on over 20 titles, but its latest title Park Beyond is the first project it has worked on in partnership with Bandai Namco Europe.

The off-the-wall park management title is slated to launch in 2023, and is being developed alongside another unannounced title.

"With Bandai Namco we are very lucky to have a partner who shares our goals, values and commitment to develop amazing titles. Working together up to this point has already shown the trust and mutual respect that characterizes our relationship," said Limbic co-founder and CEO, Steven Winter, in a press release.

"Solidifying this bond gives us the opportunity to up our game - to plan even more ambitiously and bring Limbic Entertainment to the next level."

Limbic added that adding Bandai Namco as a majority investor will allow it to "take full advantage" of the company's back office, publishing, and distribution expertize.