Baldur's Gate 3 has already topped 500,000 concurrent players on Steam

Baldur's Gate 3 has topped 500,000 concurrent players on Steam in one day.

The long-awaited RPG officially launched for PC on August 3 after spending years in early access, and has attracted over half a million unique players in the space of 24 hours.

According to SteamDB estimates, the title achieved a peak of 503,003 concurrent players earlier today, but there's still plenty of time for it to extend that record.

At the time of writing, Baldur's Gate 3 is the third most played game on Steam, having breezed past other popular titles such as PUBG: Battlegrounds, Apex Legends, and Naraka: Bladepoint.

Only Counter Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2 remain more popular than the sprawling RPG on Steam as it stands.

A huge debut for Baldur's Gate 3, but the adventure is only just beginning

Larian intends to bring Baldur's Gate 3 to other platforms such as PlayStation 5 and MacOS in September. An Xbox Series X | S version is also in the works, but Larian hasn't been able to offer a firm release date after struggling to get the title running on the budget Xbox Series S.

Speaking to IGN in June, the studio explained it might need to make some "compromises" to bring the RPG to Xbox platforms, and said Microsoft has been providing assistance as it attempts to iron out a few wrinkles.

"We had support from the [Xbox Advanced Technology] group. They've been doing great. They've been helping a lot. Everybody wants this out on Xbox. It's not that we don't want it out on Xbox. It's just that, our problem–and this is us, Larian–is that we just made a very big game. And it's a very complicated game," said Larian boss Swen Vincke.

"On certain platforms we're just faster than on other platforms. It just takes us time. That's the reality of development."