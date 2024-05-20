Sponsored By

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian opens new studio in Poland

The new studio will help Larian create 'genre-leading' RPGs.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

May 20, 2024

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has established a new studio in Warsaw, Poland.

The expansion means Larian now operates seven studios across Barcelona, Dublin, Gent, Guildford, Quebec, Kuala Lumpur, and Warsaw. Larian said the new opening will strive to create "genre-leading games" in tandem with its other teams across the world.

"Like its sister studios across the globe, Larian Studios Warsaw is dedicated to fostering an environment where developers can thrive creatively and reclaim their agency," reads a post on Larian's careers page. "Systems-heavy RPGs need best-in-class developers, that’s why we've put the people who build those systems at the center of our culture."

Baldur's Gate 3 was a huge critical success for Larian, sweeping multiple awards shows to become one of the most celebrated titles in a year that was chock full of acclaimed releases. Larian, however, will be moving on from the franchise.

Speaking at GDC 2024, studio boss Swen Vincke said pursuing new projects beyond the Baldur's Gate universe was the "right thing" to do, and reiterated the company has no plans to make a sequel or expansion.

"[We've] grown a lot during BG3," he said back in March, "and I think you can be very excited for what that means for our next game."

