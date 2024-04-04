Sponsored By

Life is a rollercoaster, just gotta ride it.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

April 4, 2024

Happy customers being flung around in Rollercoaster Tycoon 3
Image via Frontier

Atari has purchased the rights to Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 from Frontier Developments in a deal worth up to $7 million.

The company currently manages the Rollercoaster Tycoon franchise under a "long-term licensing agreement" with series creator Chris Sawyer and is currently working to develop new titles, expand digital and physical distribution, and explore brand and merchandising collaborations.

As part of that agreement, Atari publishes other key entries in the series including Rollercoaster Tycoon, Rollercoaster Tycoon 2, Rollercoaster Tycoon Classic, and Rollercoaster Tycoon Puzzle.

Atari will now step in to publish Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 as a result of the deal, which will see it hand over an initial consideration of $4 million before paying a "potential deferred cash consideration" worth $3 million.

"As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of Rollercoaster Tycoon with Chris Sawyer, I am really pleased that we can unite this important and successful title in the series with the rest of the franchise," said Wade Rosen, chairman and CEO of Atari, in a press release.

"This is going to create new opportunities for Atari as we continue the great work done by Frontier, and bring benefits to the fans of games across the Rollercoaster Tycoon franchise."

Atari has made a number of notable acquisitions and investments of late. Last year, the company bought System Shock remake developer Nightdive for up to $19.5 million, made a minor investment into retro console maker Playmaji, and purchased preservation and restoration studio Digital Eclipse in a deal worth up to $20 million.

The company is currently attempting to regroup under the leadership of CEO Wade Rosen after reporting significant losses in 2022. It has made commercialising and reviving retro IP the cornerstone of its business and last year snapped up 100 vintage franchises including Bubsy and Hardball.

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

