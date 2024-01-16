Sponsored By

Astra Fund repositions as "thinky" publisher Astra Logical following layoffsAstra Fund repositions as "thinky" publisher Astra Logical following layoffs

The reborn publisher has already helped a group of former Zachtronics developers establish a new studio called Coincidence.

Chris Kerr

January 16, 2024

2 Min Read
The Astra Logical logo on some fancy branding artwork
Image via Astra Logical

Astra Fund, the investment fund that launched in 2022 to support "thinking games," has now evolved into an indie publisher called Astra Logical following a recent spate of layoffs.

A press release describes Astra Logical as a publisher of "premium thinky games." The current team includes veterans from Amazon Games, Serenity Forge, and Those Awesome Guys, who'll be working with advisors like former thatgamecompany producer Eileen Hollinger and Carto developer Nick Suttner—both of whom were previously involved with Astra Fund.

In its previous guise, Astra offered a range of financing options ranging from small $45,000 investments or larger sums worth between $150,000 to $1 million. It backed notable projects including Zach Gage's newspaper puzzle platform Puzzmo and Furniture & Mattress, the latter of which was a new studio co-founded by David Hellman, Nico Ricabarren, and Nick Suttner.

Despite only launching two years ago the company seemingly laid off a number of employees in December last year.

Astra hoping to rebound as a full-fledged indie publisher

Astra Logical's launch roster includes the debut title from Coincidence, a new studio established by former members of the Zachtronics team and other unannounced projects it claims are "equally exciting."

The company said it has already released Snakebird Complete on Nintendo Switch and PC and will publish Star Stuff later this year

Outlining its mission statement, the reborn publisher said it's determined to "foster the growth of logic-driven games and creative problem solving by publishing games that players will love to solve."

"The team is mission-driven and cares about ethos and design, and has been purposefully created to possess an incredible potential of bringing thinky/puzzle field mentors and experts into their circle," it added.

"Together, they strive to help developers with their design ambitions so that the publisher’s signed studios can make the best games possible. With this line-up, Astra aims not only to support the games on a publishing site but also to offer genre-specific hands-on game design expertise."

Game Developer has reached out to Astra to learn more about the company's pivot and the layoffs reported in December 2023.

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for Capcom's 2023 game Exoprimal.
Business
Support studio PTW lays off 45 staff across global teamsSupport studio PTW lays off 45 staff across global teams
byJustin Carter
Jan 16, 2024
1 Min Read
Spartans fleeing from an Infected in the season 5 art for Halo Infinite.
Business
Report: Certain Affinity's Halo battle royale project canceledReport: Certain Affinity's Halo battle royale project canceled
byJustin Carter
Jan 16, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Programming
To Mod or Not to Mod: Why The Future of Gaming is User Generated
To Mod or Not to Mod: Why The Future of Gaming is User Generated

Jan 12, 2024

Audio
Importance of Contrast (The Game Music of Jurassic World Primal Ops: GDC 2023)
Importance of Contrast (The Game Music of Jurassic World Primal Ops: GDC 2023)

Jan 12, 2024

Business
Meta Quest mobile app downloads declined by 25% in 2023, despite a strong Q4
Meta Quest mobile app downloads declined by 25% in 2023, despite a strong Q4

Jan 4, 2024