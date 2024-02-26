Sponsored By

Assassin's Creed IV's player count rises post-Skull & Bones launch

An (old) pirate's life for me.

Justin Carter

February 26, 2024

1 Min Read
Edward Kenway+crew in key art for Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag.
Image via Ubisoft.

At a Glance

  • Assassin's Creed IV's growing resurgence underlines how some live-service games have fallen out of favor with players.

The recent release of Skull & Bones has resulted in PC players setting sail for Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag.

Per PCGamesN, player count for the 2013 pirate game has recently grown to nearly 3,600 concurrent players at time of writing. Since 2020, years, its peak idled at (or over) 1,000 players.

While it's nowhere near the over-16,000 peak of its launch a decade ago, it does show how much players yearn for the same swashbuckling high Black Flag first delivered in 2013.

PC-wise, Skull & Bones is only available via Ubisoft or the Epic Games Store. But the game's received a mixed reaction thus far, not helped by a long (and openly troubled) development cycle.

A similar event is occurring with Batman: Arkham Knight. After Suicide Squad came out in early February, Rocksteady's 2015 game has hit a peak of over 6,700 players on Steam.

Like with Skull & Bones, Suicide Squad had a tumultuous development. Last week, WB revealed the co-op game underperformed, though it offered no further information beyond that.

This isn't the first time older games have suddenly gotten a popularity surge. But both titles show how players have become so soured on live-service games, they're flocking to a studio's single-player back catalog.

In the case of Assassin's Creed IV, it's made more interesting by the rumors of Ubisoft working on a remake for the beloved title.

Whether or not that ends up true, Black Flag has clearly done something right if players are still flocking to it after all this time.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

An old woman in a parking lot in Parking Jam 3D.
Business
Update: Take-Two responds to recent Popcore layoffs: "No comment"Update: Take-Two responds to recent Popcore layoffs: "No comment"
byJustin Carter
Feb 26, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art of a soldier in DICE's Battlefield 2042.
Business
Marcus Lehto exits Battlefield developer Ridgeline GamesMarcus Lehto exits Battlefield developer Ridgeline Games
byJustin Carter
Feb 26, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Business
Data You May Have Missed From GDC’s 2024 State of the Industry Report
Featured Blog | Data You May Have Missed From GDC’s 2024 State of the Industry Report

Feb 23, 2024

Design
The graveyard of features in games: when stuff that seemed promising just doesn’t work
Featured Blog | The graveyard of features in games: when stuff that seemed promising just doesn’t work

Feb 23, 2024

Design
Designing maps that complement game mechanics
Designing maps that complement game mechanics

Feb 22, 2024