Rocksteady confirms Suicide Squad game pushed to 2024

Maybe one day, we'll be some kinda...Suicide Squad.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
April 13, 2023
Cover art for Rocksteady Studios' Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League featuring Deadshot, Harley, Boomerang, and King Shark.

Rocksteady Studios confirmed its upcoming game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been delayed. 

Previously announced for release on May 26, 2023, the co-op title will release on February 2, 2024. The developer stated the push back was a "tough but necessary decision to take the time needed." 

In early March, there was a report from Bloomberg that Suicide Squad would be delayed after a tepid reception to its PlayStation showcase footage. At the time, the belief was that it would just be delayed to later in 2023 and not into the next year. 

Knocking Suicide Squad into 2024 means WB Games has only two premium games for 2023. Beyond Hogwarts Legacy from February, the publisher is expected to release NetherRealm's Mortal Kombat 12 sometime this year. Warner Bros. Discovery' David Zaslav confirmed that game's existence in late February.

At time of writing, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the only game of 2024 with a confirmed release date. Other titles releasing in that year, such as the recently delayed Ark 2 and The Wolf Among Us 2have vague release windows. 

ConsolePC

