Ardán launches development fund for Irish indie studios

The IndieDev program will grant €15,000 to the seven studios in the island of Ireland to generate ideas and create game prototypes.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

May 20, 2024

A photo of the NES controller and PlayStation controller against a yellow background.

Entertainment company Ardán has teamed with IMIRT to create a new pilot program specifically for independent developers based in Ireland.

Dubbed IndieDev 2024, the program will support studios situated in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Successful teams get support of up to €15,000 (or £15,000, for those in Northern Ireland) to build a prototype of their project.

Those seven studios will also go through two weeks of workshops and talks from industry professionals, followed by 10-12 of development toward the prototype.

The fund does for Irish developers what similar ones in Australia and Brazil do for creators in those countries. Per RTE, Ireland's development scene is "growing considerably" with each year, and funding smaller studios will help it grow further.

Developers will be required to prove they've been living on the island of Ireland territory for "some time" and plan to stay there for the foreseeable future. It's primarily for teams of up to five people, but individuals are also allowed to apply.

"The Irish games market is expanding," wrote CEO Alan Duggan, "but key to the success of the sector is strategic support for grassroots indie game developers as they level up."

Andrew Reid, CCO of Northern Ireland Screen, added the fund "will not only showcase the vibrant talent across the island of Ireland, but also emphasizes the power of collaboration across borders."

Interested parties can apply now, and the forms will be open until May 31 at noon.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

Eve in the 2024 game Stellar Blade.
Business
Stellar Blade dev Shift Up eyes PC port and sequel in studio growth plansStellar Blade dev Shift Up eyes PC port and sequel in studio growth plans
Justin Carter
May 20, 2024
Former Nintendo president Satoru Iwata.
Business
Iwata's comments in restored 2004 interview look downright prophetic
Justin Carter
May 20, 2024
The main character from Hollow Knight strikes a pose.
Marketing
What a community-led shift to independent fan wikis means for game developersWhat a community-led shift to independent fan wikis means for game developers
byCalen Nakash
May 20, 2024
thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: Ultima and Worldbuilding in the Computer Role-Playing GameBook Excerpt: Ultima and Worldbuilding in the Computer Role-Playing Game
byCarly Kocurek, Matthew Thomas Payne
May 16, 2024
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
May 16, 2024
