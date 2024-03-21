Sponsored By

Australia's media agency continues to put its money in games and support emerging talents.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

March 21, 2024

2 Min Read
Logo for agency Screen Australia.
Image via Screen Australia.

Screen Australia, the country's federal agency to support its media industry, is investing in games with a pair of funds worth a total of $1.6 million.

Spread across 12-15 games in both funds, the money provides "direct funding" for Australian developers. Along with original games budgeted under $500,000, the funds will go to fully new projects and give "additional opportunities" for professional studios.

The Games Production Fund grants up to $100,000 towards the development of original games from Australian indies. Supported titles include Oppolyon's Ascending Inferno and Radiobush's Lightroad.

Meanwhile, the Emerging Gamemakers Fund provides grants of up to $30,000 towards prototypes or micro-game creation. It went towards projects such as Deficit - The ADHD RPG, Key Fairy, and Apothecary of City X.

Australian and making games? Screen Australia has you covered

Since its revival in 2022, Screen Australia has consistently backed Australian and First Nations devs with funding programs. Per its newest press release, the agency's spent $10 million to support local studios, such as Bilkins' Folly creator WebbySoft.

"Australia is home to some of the world’s most talented, independent gamemakers," said CEO Deidre Brennan. "As Screen Australia’s focus on games expands, it will allow our domestic industry to demand attention at an international level.

The government's Revive cultural policy means it's committed to funding $12 million in games funding over four years. Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said this policy ensures it "[doesn't] miss out on the next Unpacking or Untitled Goose Game."

While those titles aren't actually set in Australia, the point is: the country has a decades-old "proud history" of game development, and it doesn't want to break that streak anytime soon.

Screen Australia's full list of games approved for funding can be read here.

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Epic announces its mobile storefront at State of Unreal 2024
Business
The Epic Games Store on iOS and Android will be 'consistent' with PC marketplaceThe Epic Games Store on iOS and Android will be 'consistent' with PC marketplace
byChris Kerr
Mar 21, 2024
2 Min Read
Senior programming director Doug Sheehan at GDC podium
Programming
How Spider-Man 2's traversal physics sling a faster superhero fantasyHow Spider-Man 2's traversal physics sling a faster superhero fantasy
byAlessandro Fillari
Mar 21, 2024
4 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

GD @ GDC 2024

Epic announces its mobile storefront at State of Unreal 2024
Business
The Epic Games Store on iOS and Android will be 'consistent' with PC marketplaceThe Epic Games Store on iOS and Android will be 'consistent' with PC marketplace
byChris Kerr
Mar 21, 2024
2 Min Read
Baldur's Gate 3 team accepting the game of the year award at the Game Developers Choice Awards.
Business
Last night's Game Developers Choice Awards showed a community burning to speak outLast night's Game Developers Choice Awards showed a community burning with pain
byBryant Francis
Mar 21, 2024
4 Min Read
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Trending

Epic announces its mobile storefront at State of Unreal 2024
Business
The Epic Games Store on iOS and Android will be 'consistent' with PC marketplaceThe Epic Games Store on iOS and Android will be 'consistent' with PC marketplace
byChris Kerr
Mar 21, 2024
2 Min Read
Baldur's Gate 3 team accepting the game of the year award at the Game Developers Choice Awards.
Business
Last night's Game Developers Choice Awards showed a community burning to speak outLast night's Game Developers Choice Awards showed a community burning with pain
byBryant Francis
Mar 21, 2024
4 Min Read
Meat being run through a grinder pours onto a plate.
Design
Tying music and food aesthetics together for an 'oddly satisfying' experience with Nour: Play With Your FoodTying music and food aesthetics together for an 'oddly satisfying' experience with Nour: Play With Your Food
byJoel Couture
Mar 21, 2024
9 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Baldur's Gate 3 team accepting the game of the year award at the Game Developers Choice Awards.
Business
Last night's Game Developers Choice Awards showed a community burning to speak out
Last night's Game Developers Choice Awards showed a community burning with pain

Mar 21, 2024

Design
How to build a narrative in a PvP game: without a narrative designer on the team
How to build a narrative in a PvP game: without a narrative designer on the team

Mar 14, 2024

Business
Our Industry Needs a Change
Featured Blog | Our Industry Needs a Change

Mar 13, 2024