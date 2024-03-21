Screen Australia, the country's federal agency to support its media industry, is investing in games with a pair of funds worth a total of $1.6 million.

Spread across 12-15 games in both funds, the money provides "direct funding" for Australian developers. Along with original games budgeted under $500,000, the funds will go to fully new projects and give "additional opportunities" for professional studios.

The Games Production Fund grants up to $100,000 towards the development of original games from Australian indies. Supported titles include Oppolyon's Ascending Inferno and Radiobush's Lightroad.

Meanwhile, the Emerging Gamemakers Fund provides grants of up to $30,000 towards prototypes or micro-game creation. It went towards projects such as Deficit - The ADHD RPG, Key Fairy, and Apothecary of City X.

Australian and making games? Screen Australia has you covered

Since its revival in 2022, Screen Australia has consistently backed Australian and First Nations devs with funding programs. Per its newest press release, the agency's spent $10 million to support local studios, such as Bilkins' Folly creator WebbySoft.

"Australia is home to some of the world’s most talented, independent gamemakers," said CEO Deidre Brennan. "As Screen Australia’s focus on games expands, it will allow our domestic industry to demand attention at an international level.

The government's Revive cultural policy means it's committed to funding $12 million in games funding over four years. Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said this policy ensures it "[doesn't] miss out on the next Unpacking or Untitled Goose Game."

While those titles aren't actually set in Australia, the point is: the country has a decades-old "proud history" of game development, and it doesn't want to break that streak anytime soon.

Screen Australia's full list of games approved for funding can be read here.