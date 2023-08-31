informa
Arctic7 opening new Barcelona studio to help build mystery franchise

The co-development studio is working on its own mystery IP.
August 31, 2023
A concept for Arctic7's mystery project showing a magical medieval structure in the middle of a decimated urban sprawl.

Arctic7 will open a new studio in Barcelona to accelerate its internal development plans.

The Texas-based company said the new opening will expand its full-game development and co-development capabilities, while also enabling it to spend more time developing its own IP.

The news comes just two years after Arctic7 opened its doors, and means the company will soon have five studios operating under its banner across Texas, Canada, Eugene, Montenegro, and Barcelona.

Kedhrin Gonzalez, studio head of Arctic7 Montenegro, will also be tasked with leading Arctic7 Barcelona, including work on the company's debut project.

Arctic7's new game

The unnamed title is billed as a "post-civilization, third-person action adventure." It's being built in Unreal Engine 5 and will apparently focus on "deep exploration, emotional narrative, and a sophisticated and evolving combat system."

Gonzalez said that while Arctic7 will continue to focus on building co-development partnerships, the chance to work on a project of its own will enable its dev teams to expand their skills.

"This project is a direct result of that passion and draws on the teams’ experience working on some of the world’s leading games such as Halo, Rainbow Six, and more," he added.

