The North American offshoot of CD Projekt Red will head up development on Cyberpunk 2077's sequel.

Currently known as Project Orion, it's confirmed to be in early development stages. Gabriel Amatangelo, who directed the Phantom Liberty expansion, will lead the charge on the sequel.

Several Cyberpunk alums are joining him, including Igor Sarzyński (creative director), Sarah Grümmer (lead quest designer), and Andrzej Stopa (cinematics director).

CD Projekt's North American teams called up

In mid-January, CD Projekt CEO Adam Badowski said the Boston and Vancouver teams would grow in 2024. That's mainly due to Poland's low hiring rate, but Orion's development helps further explain it.

Badowski also said CD Projekt was preparing for The Witcher 4 production by spring. It's unknown where Orion falls on the studio's timeline, as Witcher is expected to have near-400 staff on it.

CD Projekt's North America team also gained some new hires. Dan Herberg, previously a production head for Amazon's New World and Lost Ark, will be Orion's executive producer.

Anna Megill (Control) and Alexander Freed (Star Wars: The Old Republic) will join the writing team. Megill will be lead writer for the overall project.

Finally, Ryan Barnard (Hitman 2) will be design director on Orion. Alan Villani (Mortal Kombat X), who previously headed up tech at The Molasses Flood, will be its engineering director.