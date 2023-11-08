informa
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. 34 Practical indie marketing advice with Steam expert Chris Zukowski [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
2 MIN READ
News

Anime platform Crunchyroll launches Game Vault to let subscribers play

The new initiative will grant select Crunchyroll subscribers access to an expanding collection of mobile games.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 08, 2023
Crunchyroll Game Vault launch title Captain Velvet Meteor
Image via Crunchyroll

Anime streaming platform Crunchyroll is bundling a selection of games into two of its membership tiers as part of a new "Game Vault" initiative.

The Crunchyroll Game Vault will provide Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan subscribers with unlimited access to an expanding library of premium mobile games chosen specifically for "fans of anime and anime-inspired entertainment."

Game Vault titles will be playable without ads or in-app purchases and will be made available to Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan subscribers in over 200 countries.

At launch, the Game Vault will contain Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery, Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions, inbento, River City Girls, and Wolfstride. Crunchyroll said those five titles will be made available to iOS and Android users "exclusively" on Game Vault, and noted that a "whole new wave of titles" will be added to the platform soon.

"Crunchyroll Game Vault is a curated, focused library of premium titles for the global anime fan that loves gaming, adding even more value to Crunchyroll memberships by connecting fans with anime-infused content," said Terry Li, EVP of emerging business at Crunchyroll, in a press release.

"With Crunchyroll Game Vault, we're also looking forward to working with international developers to bring their titles to mobile for the first time or introduce existing mobile games to the Crunchyroll community as part of an amazing line-up."

Crunchyroll isn't the first streaming service to segue into the world of games. Netflix has spent liberally in a bid to break into the game industry since launching Netflix Games, which grants some Netflix subscribers access to a growing roster of games.

Netflix, however, isn't content to simply offer its users access to games. Instead, the company has been acquiring major studios and talent with a view to releasing its own first-party titles.  

Earlier this year, the company hired longtime Halo creative director Joseph Staten and former God of War art director Raf Grassetti. It has also bought notable studios such as Cosy Grove developer SpryFox and Finnish studio Next Games, the latter of which cost the company a whopping $72 million.

Mobile

Latest Jobs

University of New Haven

West Haven, CT 06516, USA
10.11.23
Game Design and Interactive Media (GDIM) - Lecturer

Double Fine Productions

Hybrid, San Francisco CA, USA
10.25.23
Senior Systems Programmer

Sucker Punch Productions

Hybrid (Bellevue, WA, USA)
10.16.23
Senior Technical Combat Designer

The Igloo Company

Hybrid
10.26.23
Back-End Web Game Developer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more