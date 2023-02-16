Andrew Eiche named CEO of Job Simulator developer Owlchemy Labs

Google-owned VR studio Owlchemy Labs has named company veteran Andrew Eiche as its new CEO.

Eiche will officially step into the role on March 3, 2023, following the departure of long-serving CEO Devin Reimer, who'll be stepping down to focus on new challenges.

Reimer spent over 12 years at Owlchemy Labs, helping the company expand from a two-person team to a studio with over 50 employees, overseeing the launch of celebrated titles such as Job Simulator, and shepherding the company though its acquisition by Google in 2017.

Eiche, meanwhile, joined Owlchemy in 2015 as a producer on Job Simulator before leading development on Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality. After becoming CTO in 2018 and later COO, Eiche oversaw the launch of Cosmonious High and pushed the company to focus on hand tracking and accessibility.

Looking ahead, Eiche said he wants to ensure Owlchemy continues to deliver on its mission statement of making "VR for Everyone" while simultaneously creating more high-quality VR experiences.

"As CEO, my mission is to keep Owlchemy Labs on our proven path of success and to continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible with VR," commented Eiche in a press release.

"I share Devin’s vision of the studio’s future and our mission, of making 'VR for Everyone,' remains unchanged. Our games will continue to push boundaries while maintaining their signature quirky feel. We will also continue to invest in VR's future and explore new ways to push the technology forward."