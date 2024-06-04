A Like a Dragon TV series is fighting its way to Prime Video in October

The Like a Dragon franchise is becoming a TV show, courtesy of Prime Video.

As revealed by Variety, the Japanese open-world series has been adapted into a six-episode drama releasing in October. The series will be directed by Take Masaharu and Takimoto Kengo, respectively known for We Make Antiques and Kamen Teacher.

Kamen Rider actor Takeuchi Ryoma will play series lead Kazuma Kiryu. The show will be split across 1995 and 2005.

Sega's big transmedia dreams

Sega's previously mentioned its desires to build out franchises like this and Persona into transmedia giants on par with Sonic the Hedgehog. This marks the series' first steps into that expansion since the 2007 live-action film directed by Takeshi Miike.

Video game adaptations have become more common, but what makes this one significant is how under wraps Sega managed to keep the project. Previously announced shows like God of War and Fallout were announced years in advance of their premieres.

Earlier this year, Ryu Ga Gotoku released Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. The action-RPG sold 1 million copies in its launch week, and quickly became the franchise's most-played entry on Steam.

Between that and the new upcoming show, 2024 has become an important year for the franchise.

Part one of Like a Dragon will premiere October 25 on Prime Video, and part two will release the following week on November 1.