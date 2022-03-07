A God of War series might be headed to Amazon Prime

A TV adaptation of Sony Santa Monica's God of War series is reportedly in the works at Amazon Prime.

Deadline is reporting that Prime Video's producers are "in negotiations" to produce a show based on the god-slaying action games. Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, two of the creators/producers of Amazon Prime series The Expanse, and Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins are apparently helming this adaptation.

Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions (which are deeply involved in all of the Sony adaptations currently in the works) would also produce the show. Amazon Studios, which produces most of Prime Video's original content, is also likely involved.

Spreading out to Prime Video would put Sony's major game title adaptations on three different streaming platforms--Twisted Metal has been set for NBC's Peacock, and an adaptation of The Last of Us is being produced for HBO Max.

A God of War series would be the third major video game project for Amazon Prime. It's already cast Walter Goggins for a key role in a Fallout TV show, and it's currently developing a TV series inspired by Mass Effect.

The corporate conglomerate also just signed a production deal with dj2 entertainment, the production company that's wrangled multiple video game franchises into successful film and TV adaptations.