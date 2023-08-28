informa
Imagendary Studios reportedly hit with mass staff layoffs

Imagendary's 54-person staff is said to largely affected by what's been dubbed a "deep restructuring" of the three-year-old studio.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
August 28, 2023
Photo of an employee from Imagendary Studios standing in front of a mural.

A now former employee from game developer from Imagendary Studios alleges the developer has laid off a majority of its reportedly 54-person staff. 

On LinkedIn, digital artist David Luong wrote that the studio has "deeply restructured, and most of us were laid off. I remained on as one of the last skeleton crew members to tidy some things up."

However, these cuts appear to have been in the cards for some time. GamesIndustry noted a Glassdoor review from July that mentioned widespread layoffs among the staff back then. 

Imagendary was founded in 2020 by ex-Blizzard Entertainment artist Wei Wang, and was acquired by FunPlus the following year. Per the website, its aims were to create a project that would span multiple mediums, including video games and film.

Though the studio never formally announced its first project, job posts indicated it was at work on a third-person action game. 

Listed among the departures from earlier in the summer are studio head Ryan Pollreisz and design director Michael Brinker, both of whom were brought on in 2022 and introduced as high-profile gets for the studio.

Game Developer has reached out to Imagendary's parent company FunPlus for comment, and will update this story when a statement is provided.

