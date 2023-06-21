Season developer Scavengers Studio hit with "massive layoffs"

Months after releasing Season: A Letter to the Future, Montreal developer Scavengers Studio has reportedly suffered "massive layoffs."

On LinkedIn, now-ex staff have said the studio has made cuts across the board. For reference, there are at least 45 staffers listed on Scavengers' LinkedIn page.

Scavengers was founded in 2015, with its first game being the free-to-play (and now defunct) title The Darwin Project. Ahead of Season's release this past January, co-founder (and creative director) Simon Darveau was accused of inappropriate conduct such as shouting at employees.

Darveau and fellow co-founder/CEO Amelie LaMarche (who was his partner during the studio's founding) departed the studio as it was being investigated. Months later, the pair were reinstated, with Darveau put into a non-managerial position.

Game Developer has contacted Scavengers Studio for more information on its layoffs, and will update when a response is given.