Outriders dev People Can Fly to create AA titles as part of annual release strategy

The Polish studio claims its AA titles will be "comparable" to its AAA releases.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
September 29, 2021

Outriders developer People Can Fly has refreshed its production strategy with a view to releasing games annually from 2024 onwards.

The Polish studio intends to start developing AA titles alongside AAA projects to achieve that goal, and will bolster its development team either by making new hires or acquiring entire studios.

The company claimed those AA games, "while characterized by a shorter development time, lower budget and smaller scope," will have a "comparable" quality to its AAA releases.

It also expressed a desire to move into new genres by "soliciting new development team or teams or acquiring game development studios" that have experience creating titles other than shooters and action-RPGs.

"The aim of the updated strategy is to let the Group achieve its goals of becoming one of the leading independent development studios worldwide, and as of 2024 releasing each year one game developed by the Group either in cooperation with a publisher or in the self-publishing model," said the company in a press release, before reiterating plans to continue working on AAA titles with "leading global publishers."

The news comes around six months after People Can Fly acquired Phosphor Games and rebranded the studio as People Can Fly Chicago.

