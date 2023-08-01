informa
Business
News

The Last of Us-alike delisted from Nintendo eShop after Sony complaint

This will probably not be re-released on PC from now as The Last Hope: Part I.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
August 01, 2023
Key art for West Connection's The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival.

West Connection Limited and VG Games' The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival has been pulled from the Nintendo eShop. The delisting, as noted by Eurogamer, was spurred by a copyright claim from Sony, which alleged that the title is too similar to its own game The Last of Us

The Last Hope released in June for the Nintendo Switch and gained notoriety when many saw its similarities to Naughty Dog's PlayStation 3 game. Not only does West Connection's title involve fighting zombies in a post-apocalyptic America, it features a young companion who looks very much like Ellie in the first The Last of Us

The Last of Us vs. The Last Hope

Back in June, the original The Last of Us turned a decade old. With that additional context in mind, along with the ongoing popularity of the larger PlayStation franchise, the release of The Last Hope during that month feels more than a little purposeful.

As a result of the claim, the game's trailers and general online presence appears to have been scrubbed entirely. Not only is its eShop page gone on both the Switch and web browsers, neither (apparent) website for VG Games or West Connection mention the title in any capacity. 

At time of writing, neither company, nor Sony or Nintendo, has commented on The Last Hope's delisting. 

Console

