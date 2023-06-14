informa
Subway Surfers studio Kiloo Games lays off staff before July closure

The developer behind Frisbee Forever 2 and Stormblades will be closing its doors after 23 years.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
June 14, 2023
Key art for Kiloo Games' 2012 mobile title, Subway Surfers.

Danish developer Kiloo Games is closing down. On LinkedIn, design director Thomas Frøhlich says the studio's 100-person staff was "served with a warning about termination by the end of the month."

"I’m grateful for all the great people I’ve met along the way, either internally or in collaborations with other studios," wrote Frøhlich. "Thank you to all my colleagues for the experiences we have shared. [...] Thank you to all the players that enjoyed our games, [and] thank you to Kiloo for all the learnings."

His statement is further corroborated by other employees on LinkedIn, who said they were looking for work. 

Kiloo was founded in 2000 by Jacob Møller, and was later joined by his brother Simon to run the company. Over the decades, the developer has developed mobile games for brands such as LEGO, Worms, and Denmark's 1990 franchise Hugo. 

In 2012, it released Subway Surfers, an endless runner for iOS that was co-developed by SYBO Games. Following its release to Android that same year, it became extremely popular, and had over 1 billion downloads in early 2018. 

A year after Subway Surfers' release, Kiloo merged its subsidiariesapp makers GivingTales and Manatee, along with shopping portal Katonito form the Kiloo Group. 

Kiloo's most recent (and final) game was 2022's MetroLand - Endless Runner on iOS and Android. 

