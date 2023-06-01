Stranger Things game developer BonusXP to close down

Game developer BonusXP announced it'll be closing down. On Twitter, the Texas-based developer said it has "begun the difficult process of ceasing operations. We have enjoyed making games for you over the last 11 years." A specific reason for its closure was not given.

BonusXP first opened in 2012, and one of the studio's earliest titles was the 2015 PC game Servo. Beginning in 2017, Netflix contracted the studio to create games based on its popular horror series, Stranger Things. The first game, Stranger Things: 1984, was a free mobile title and one of the streamer's first steps into the games space.

In 2019, BonusXP released Stranger Things 3: The Game, a tie-in for the show's then-upcoming third season. Both games were later put out as launch titles for Netflix's game service for its mobile app in 2021. The developer also made a tie-in game for the one-season series Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, which came out in 2020.

The developer's statement concludes by stating it's currently focused on "helping our team find their next opportunities."

BonusXP's closure comes a day after Vanpool, co-developer on Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, announced its own end. And it marks the first round of game industry layoffs for the month of June.