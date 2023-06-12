informa
Soul Calibur V will go offline and be delisted next week

The delisting of Soul Calibur V means Bandai Namco's long-lasting franchise is almost completely unplayable on modern systems.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
June 12, 2023
Screenshot of Ezio fighting Mitsurugi in Bandai Namco's Soul Calibur V.

Bandai Namco's Soul Calibur V is set to be shut down next week. On June 19, the fighting game will be sunset on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. 

Notably, the game will also be removed from sale on that same day. Even its single player and local multiplayer elements will be unplayable for those don't already own the game.

"Soul Calibur V is taking its final curtain call on the stage of history," wrote Bandai Namco. "Both the base game and all accompanying DLC will be delisted." Those who had previously purchased the game and any content will be able to re-download it after June 19. 

Part of what makes Soul Calibur V's delisting so noteworthy is that it now makes 2018's Soul Calibur VI the only entry in the franchise that's still playable on modern consoles. Last year, the Xbox 360 ports for both Soul Calibur I and Soul Calibur II were taken off the Xbox marketplace, despite their backwards compatibility. 

Soul Calibur V originally released in late January of 2012, and was said to have a disappointing launch in Japan. Nearly a year after release, Soul Calibur V had sold 1.38 million units worldwide. For comparisonthat's a decrease of 51 percent from the 2.8 million that 2008's Soul Calibur IV sold in the same timeframe. 

