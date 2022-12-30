Elden Ring and Modern Warfare II among Steam's best-sold games of 2022

Just before the year comes to a close, Valve has released its list of top games on Steam, as measured by gross revenue, peak concurrent players, and active players. Exact revenue figures weren't shared, but games are categorized by platinum, gold, silver, and bronze tiers.

In the platinum tier of 2022's top sellers are Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Elden Ring (big surprise, right?), Monster Hunter Rise, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Free-to-play games like Destiny 2, Apex Legends, and Valve's own DOTA 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive are fellow top sellers.

Monster Hunter Rise and Modern Warfare II are also in the platinum group of new releases, joined by Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and V Rising.

You can check out the full list right here, but we'll give you an idea of the top sellers in platinum and gold categories below.

Platinum Best Sellers

Lost Ark (Smilegate/Amazon)

Dying Light 2: Stay Human (Techland)

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel (Konami)

PUBG: Battlegrounds (Krafton)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision Blizzard)

Naraka Bladepoint (24Entertainment/NetEase)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

Gold Best Sellers

