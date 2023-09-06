informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. 34 Practical indie marketing advice with Steam expert Chris Zukowski [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Final Fantasy XIV has "no plans" for going full free-to-play

If the model ain't broke, don't fix it.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
September 06, 2023
Promo art for Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker.

Whatever's next for Square Enix's Final Fantasy XIV, embracing a free-to-play model may not be a part of the equation. Talking to Eurogamer, director Naoki Yoshida said there are "no plans" for the hit MMO to stray from the subscription-based model it's been working with since launch.

Over the last decade, online games like Star Wars: The Old Republic or Destiny 2 have switched to free-to-play after previously requiring players to spend money. The transition has been fruitful for those games, and developers have balanced that out with season passes and regularly releasing paid expansions.

Speaking to Final Fantasy XIV's expansions, Yoshida affirmed that the game can't switch up its model due to the "huge amount of time and money" that went into making them. Those add-ons help drive the game's revenue, both on their own and in bundles that consistently go on sale.

"Revenue from sales of the expansion package itself is still very important in order to continue to make expansions on this scale," he explained. "We would like to constantly aim for the best on the business side as well to continue making a lot of content to be enjoyed."

Final Fantasy XIV has been a huge boon for Square Enix since its Realm Reborn relaunch, to the point that it had to stop selling the MMO because its popularity was creating server congestion. The most recent expansion, 2021's Endwalker, was deemed a "massive contributor" to the developer's 2021-2022 fiscal year.

For those who want to play Final Fantasy XIV without paying for a subscription, there's a trial that lets newcomers play free up to a specific level (70) and expansion (Stormblood). Yoshida said it's likely that the trial will be further expanded the longer the game goes on. 

OnlineConsolePC

Latest Jobs

Treyarch Vancouver

Vancouver, BC, Canada
8.16.23
Senior Level Designer (Zombies)

University of New Haven

West Haven, CT 06516, USA
8.23.23
NTT Lecturer Game Design and Interactive Media (GDIM)

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
8.22.23
Senior Gameplay Systems Engineer - Treyarch

Beyond Games

Remote
8.10.23
Game Developer (Unity)
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more