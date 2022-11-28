Red Dead Redemption II reaches all-time high player count on PC

Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption II reached its highest-ever player count on Steam over the weekend. According to SteamDB stats spotted by Eurogamer, at nearly 66,500 players, this marks the peak amount of players for the title since its 55,000 peak in December 2019.

The reason for this can be attributed to Steam. Red Dead Redemption II has had its base retail price slashed by nearly 70 percent as part of Steam's autumn sale, and players are flocking to the Wild West game.

However, players don't seem to be showing much interest in its multiplayer counterpart, Red Dead Online. That game's SteamDB page shows that it briefly reached 3,000 players over the weekend, but its peak player count remains at nearly 20,000 players from two years ago.

Red Dead Redemption II released on Steam in late 2019 after its console versions released the year prior. During its initial 2018 release, the game made $725 million in its debut weekend.

Despite that success, Rockstar hasn't fully been able to turn Red Dead II into a long-term success the same way it has with Grand Theft Auto V over the past decade. Earlier in the year, it announced that it would be ending support for Red Dead Online in favor of focusing resources on Grand Theft Auto VI.

Around that same time, it was reported that Rockstar killed its plans to remaster the original Red Dead Redemption following the troubled launch of its Grand Theft Auto remasters in 2021.

