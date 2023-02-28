informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Destiny 2 reaches new concurrent player high with Lightfall release

Lightfall helps Destiny 2's player count rise.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
February 28, 2023
Guardians in promotional art for Destiny 2: Lighfall, with Calus and The Witness in the background.

With its newly released Lightfall expansion, Bungie's Destiny 2 has reached its highest Steam player count in years. 

According to SteamDB, the sci-fi shooter is currently at nearly 316,000 concurrent players. It's a new all-time high for the game, whose previous concurrent player count was as high as almost 290,000 with the release of 2022's The Witch Queen expansion. 

For big online games like Destiny 2 or Apex Legends, new expansions or new seasons tend to juice up the player count. Either old players who fell off are drawn back in, or newcomers are enticed to see what all the fuss is about.

The statistics don't cover PlayStation or Xbox players, obviously, but it's clear that Bungie's shooter is making waves. Like previous expansions, Lightfall has a new location and new events to partake in, but it has the added bonus of giving players a new elemental powersomething Witch Queen didn't have when it released last year.

New Destiny 2 Events

A new Destiny 2 expansion also means a new series of seasonal events. So if players don't want to spend $40 to play the big expansion, they can just spend $10 to play seasonal story for the next three months.

Outside of the new Strand power, Bungie has also repeatedly been emphasizing Lightfall's importance as the penultimate chapter of the narrative that it began with the original Destiny in 2014. 

PC

Latest Jobs

Disbelief

Hybrid (Cambridge, MA or Chicago, IL)
2.16.23
Experienced C++ Programmer

Digital Extremes

Hybrid (London, ON, Canada - Remote, Hybrid, Onsite)
2.23.23
Senior Gameplay Programmer

Skymap Games, Inc.

Remote (Manchester, NH, USA)
2.10.23
Associate Level Designer

Miami University

Oxford, OH, USA
2.23.23
Assistant/Associate Professor
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more