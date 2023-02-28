Destiny 2 reaches new concurrent player high with Lightfall release

With its newly released Lightfall expansion, Bungie's Destiny 2 has reached its highest Steam player count in years.

According to SteamDB, the sci-fi shooter is currently at nearly 316,000 concurrent players. It's a new all-time high for the game, whose previous concurrent player count was as high as almost 290,000 with the release of 2022's The Witch Queen expansion.

For big online games like Destiny 2 or Apex Legends, new expansions or new seasons tend to juice up the player count. Either old players who fell off are drawn back in, or newcomers are enticed to see what all the fuss is about.

The statistics don't cover PlayStation or Xbox players, obviously, but it's clear that Bungie's shooter is making waves. Like previous expansions, Lightfall has a new location and new events to partake in, but it has the added bonus of giving players a new elemental power—something Witch Queen didn't have when it released last year.

New Destiny 2 Events

A new Destiny 2 expansion also means a new series of seasonal events. So if players don't want to spend $40 to play the big expansion, they can just spend $10 to play seasonal story for the next three months.

Outside of the new Strand power, Bungie has also repeatedly been emphasizing Lightfall's importance as the penultimate chapter of the narrative that it began with the original Destiny in 2014.