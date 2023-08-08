Classic Electronic Arts games like Dante's Inferno and Crysis 3 are going offline in the next several months.

First spotted by Pure Xbox, the two games, along with Dead Space 2, will sunset their multiplayer and other modes starting in September. Crysis 3's multiplayer mode will end on September 7, though it's worth noting this is for the original 2013 release on PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360.

Dead Space 2 featured multiplayer at launch, while Dante's Inferno gained a co-op mode with a post-launch update. The latter game also featured a map and level editor, all of which will be rendered moot after December 8. That same day, old Battlefield titles such as Battlefield: Bad Company (and its sequel) will also lose online functionality.

Also in that mix is Restaurant Dash: Gordon Ramsay for mobile devices, whose online functions will end on October 30.

Online Shutdowns for EA classics

As is often the case for these shutdowns, the single-player portions of these four games will still be playable. But it's worth noting that of the group, only Crysis 3 has kept current with a remaster in 2021. Dante's and Dead Space 2 have had to rely on PC and backwards compatibility on consoles to stay alive.

On Xbox, all three console games are playable via backwards compatibility and part of EA Play with Xbox Game Pass. But for PlayStation owners, only Crysis 3 Remastered is purchasable and playable on modern (read: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) systems.

For the curious, EA is keeping a list of games that will (or already do) have their online features shut down. It may behoove one to check that on a consistent basis. Not that the company classifies games in alphabetical order, rather than the date of their online shuttering.