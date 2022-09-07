The first half of 2022 was a success for CD Projekt Red, according to its recent financial report. Chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz boasted that the developer's H1 revenue came to 378 million PLN (or about $81 million), and attributed that primarily to Cyberpunk 2077 and its console versions.

Cyberpunk 2077 received a large update for all platforms earlier this year, and the current-gen (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S) versions of the game were officially released alongside it. The current-gen version was previously reported as bringing in a surge of players, particularly on PlayStation 5.

Next year will see the release of Cyberpunk's first DLC, Phantom Liberty. CDPR's future content for the game will be exclusive to PC and current-gen.

Compared to 2021's 471 million PLN in the same six-month timeframe, the 378 million PLN is a 20 percent decrease. That said, the consolidated net profit for 2022's six-month period was 114 million PLN, an 8 percent increase from 2021.

Nielubowicz also took the time to highlight its upcoming anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. He referred to the Netflix series as "an important stage in the development of our franchise," a phrase that came up repeatedly in reference to Cyberpunk in the financial report.

He further revealed that CDPR is working on two separate triple-A projects, one of which is already known to be the next Witcher title.

Both Cyberpunk and The Witcher 3 were labeled as the "most important" revenue points for CDPR. The latter game's next-gen version is intended to release later this year, and is expected to "positively affect [sic]" revenue for the back half of 2022.