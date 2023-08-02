informa
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Callisto Protocol dev Striking Distance Studios hit with layoffs

The layoffs at Striking Distance come following the June release of the Final Transmission DLC for its 2022 game, The Callisto Protocol.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
August 02, 2023
Cover art for Striking Distance Studios' The Callisto Protocol.

Numerous developers at Striking Distance Studios have reportedly been laid off. As noted by Twitter user Taleboules, now-ex staff members have recently taken to LinkedIn to announce their last days at the studio. 

The complete number of affected employees hasn't been disclosed. However, these layoffs appears to have affected staff in departments such as design, art, production, and potentially QA

Striking Distance released its first (and currently, only) game, The Callisto Protocol, in late 2022. Its big claim to fame at the time was being a spiritual successor to Electronic Arts' Dead Space franchise, helped by the fact that co-director Glen Schofield was an executive producer on the original Dead Space

Earlier this year, it was reported that the base Callisto Protocol game failed to meet the sales targets of publisher Krafton. In June, its lifecycle came to an end with the release of the Final Transmission DLC. 

Game Developer has reached out to Striking Distance and will update the story when a response is given. 

