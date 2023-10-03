informa
Boomerang X developer Dang! is shutting down due to lack of funding

"Thanks to all the love you've shown us over the years," wrote Dang, "and thanks for playing Boomerang X.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 03, 2023
Screenshot of Dang!'s Boomerang X, showing the player staring at a large creature.

Game developer Dang is closing its doors. On X, the studio revealed it "was not able to find funding for our next project, and we are out of money."

Based in New York, the five-team studio's debut project was the 2021 first-person shooter Boomerang X. Its next project in development was IO Interloper, which is still currently listed on Steam. 

While the team didn't rule out the possibility of working together on "small stuff" in the future, they elected to split up for the moment. When asked about crowdfunding, Dang acknowledged that method "has never quite made sense for our situation."

"Thanks to all the love you've shown us over the years," its farewell note concluded, "and thanks for playing Boomerang X

A list of shut downs and reductions amongst indie developers

While there've been layoffs across the industry at large, there've been numerous high-profile closures for indie studios this year. One of the biggest was the closing of Shadow Gambit developer Mimimi Games in August.

Other studios that have either severely cut staff or ended completely include Black Eye Games (Gloria Victis), BonusXP (Stranger Things 3: The Game), and Lince Works (Aragami 2).

Earlier today, Puny Human (co-developer of The Callisto Protocol) announced it'll be closing down by the end of 2023.

