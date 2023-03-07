Aragami developer Lince Works cancels projects ahead of closure

Lince Works, developer of the Aragami series, announced its incoming closure today.

On Twitter, the studio confirmed that beginning in April, it would "effectively stop the development of new projects indefinitely. [...] Unfortunately, we have come to the end of our journey." (For non-English readers, Lince also published separate versions of the tweet in Spanish and Catalan.)

In its statement, Lince explains that it had undergone "particularly difficult" times during its attempts to create a new IP and figure out the company's future. It further explained that despite development progress, it did so during an unstable economic period, and "ran out of time."

Based in Spain, Lince's first game was the 2016 action-stealth game Aragami. A sequel released in 2021, and Lince confirmed that both titles will remain available on all platforms (and their storefronts), and the online co-op for both will still be playable for the foreseeable future.

"Although we are closing our doors," Lince concluded, "the memories and experiences shared with the team and you, our fans, will remain forever. Thank you for being part of our journey and making it an unforgettable one."