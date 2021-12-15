Beast Breaker devs establish first North American video game union

Employees at Beast Breaker developer Vodeo Games have formed the first certified union of video game workers in North America.

Vodeo Workers United (VWU) was established with help from CODE-CWA, the campaign to organize digital employees in the tech, games, and digital industries.

Outlining their path to unionization on social media, VWU explained it was "committed to every worker winning a voice on the job at Vodeo" but had to follow an unconventional route to certification due to the studio being fully-remote and employing a number of independent contractors.



Despite those challenges, Vodeo Games chose to voluntarily recognize the union, which managed to secure the backing of 100 percent of eligible employees and independent contractors.

"We love working at Vodeo and want to see the studio succeed and be the best it can be, which is why we believe it is vital for us to have a seat at the table," said VWU. "By ensuring more workers like us have a protected voice on the job, we can set a precedent for new industry-wide standards that will better our shared working conditions."

The news comes as developers across the industry continue to demand more rights for workers in the face of sweeping misconduct scandals at major companies including Activision Blizzard and Ubisoft.