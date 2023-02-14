Atomic Heart composer Mick Gordon donates salary to support Ukraine

Atomic Heart composer Mick Gordon gave his vocal support for the people of Ukraine, and said he's donating his fee to the Ukrainian relief effort.

On Twitter, Gordon said he would donate his entire salary from the upcoming game to the Red Cross' Ukraine Crisis Appeal. "I believe it's important to support pro-peace organizations, stand up for what is right, and to support those in need, especially during times of crisis," he wrote.

The one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of the Ukraine will be on February 24, and in the early days of the invasion, various game companies launched donation fundraisers, charity bundles and employment options for refugees.

Following the invasion, Ukrainian developers who didn't flee their homes asked for support from the larger game industry. Vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov even called on all game companies to halt their operations in Russia, employing similar tactics done by companies such as Google, Disney, and Apple.

In his post, Gordon urged the world to "continue to demand an end to this [aggression] and stand in solidarity with the Ukranian people. [...] I am honored to use my work as a means to help those affected by the conflict."

What is Atomic Heart's place in the ongoing Ukrainian invasion?

Ahead of Atomic Heart's release on February 21, Mundfish's shooter has been the subject of controversy amidst the larger war between Russia and the Ukraine. The game itself has drawn criticism for being set in an alternate version of the Soviet Union.

In December 2022, Mundfish faced questions on social media about its stance on the invasion. One questioner wrote an op-ed for TheGamer saying they that after they asked about its stance, they were later blocked by the developer.

Come January 2023, the developer released a statement saying it "does not comment on politics and religion."

"Mundfish is a developer and studio with a global team focused on an innovative game and is undeniably a pro-peace organization against violence against people," it added. "Rest assured; we are a global team focused on getting Atomic Heart into the hands of gamers everywhere."

More recently, a clause on Mundfish's Russian store sparked concerns that Atomic Heart would be used to harvest information that could be sent to Russian authorities. Mundfish refuted those claims to GamesRadar, saying the clause was "outdated and wrong, and should've been removed years ago."

Gordon's statement is solely for himself, but he does praise the developer for being "an absolute delight" to work with. He praised the studio for "prioritizing imagination and artistic freedom...I'm eager to see and hear my musical contributions come to life in the final game when Atomic Heart releases later this month."

As it stands, though, Gordon appears to have the most vocal support for the Ukraine out of anyone involved with Atomic Heart.

When reached for comment, a representative for Focus Entertainment declined to comment about Gordon's donation.