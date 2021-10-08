informa
/
/
Announcements
News
Gamasutra is now Game Developer! Click here to learn more about the change, what's new on the website, and what's next!
PreviousNext
News

Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward opens new Texas studio

The new studio will join other offices in California, Poland, and Mexico.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
October 08, 2021

Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward has established a new studio in Austin, Texas. The new opening will become Infinity Ward's fourth studio, joining its other offices in California, Poland, and Mexico.

The company, which has worked on a number of entries in the Call of Duty franchise including both iterations of Modern Warfare, Infinite Warfare, and battle royale offering Warzone, indicated it's currently expanding while working on a "classified" project.

The news comes as Texas grapples with a new anti-abortion law that would prohibit people from having abortions from as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. As reported by The Washington Post, the controversial law was recently paused by a federal judge while the legal battle over the statute is pushed through federal court.

Infinity Ward parent company Activision Blizzard has also come under fire recently after serious allegations of toxicity and workplace misconduct were surfaced. The publisher is currently being investigated by the SEC and sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing for allegedly creating a 'frat boy' culture that allowed harassment and discrimination to flourish.

Latest Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions

Bellevue, Washington
08.27.21
Combat Designer

Xbox Graphics

Redmond, Washington
08.27.21
Senior Software Engineer: GPU Compilers

Insomniac Games

Burbank, California
08.27.21
Systems Designer

Deep Silver Volition

Champaign, Illinois
08.27.21
Senior Environment Artist
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more