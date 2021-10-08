Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward opens new Texas studio

Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward has established a new studio in Austin, Texas. The new opening will become Infinity Ward's fourth studio, joining its other offices in California, Poland, and Mexico.

The company, which has worked on a number of entries in the Call of Duty franchise including both iterations of Modern Warfare, Infinite Warfare, and battle royale offering Warzone, indicated it's currently expanding while working on a "classified" project.

The news comes as Texas grapples with a new anti-abortion law that would prohibit people from having abortions from as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. As reported by The Washington Post, the controversial law was recently paused by a federal judge while the legal battle over the statute is pushed through federal court.

Infinity Ward parent company Activision Blizzard has also come under fire recently after serious allegations of toxicity and workplace misconduct were surfaced. The publisher is currently being investigated by the SEC and sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing for allegedly creating a 'frat boy' culture that allowed harassment and discrimination to flourish.