Supercell is ending development on casual city builder Everdale on October 31, 2022.

The news means the freemium title won't ever see a global release, having so far only soft-launched in Canada, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Nordics, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Philippines, and Malaysia.

The Finnish studio, best known for developing Clash of Clans, said Everdale failed to meet its high expectations and as such will be laid to rest at 10am UTC on Monday, October 31.

"We’re very proud of the world we built in Everdale, and we’re grateful for the player community who helped us make the game better with each update. Although we gave it our all, it became clear to us that Everdale does not meet our ambitions for a Supercell game," wrote the studio.

"At Supercell we believe our players deserve the very best games, and despite all the efforts we made for Everdale, they did not meet the standards we have set for ourselves and for our players."

Players who made in-game purchase will be able to transfer them over to other Supercell live service titles such as Clash Royale, Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, and Brawl Stars by contacting Player Support.

Supercell is recommending players seeking to transfer purchases create a Supercell ID, but noted it's not absolutely essential as long as they can provide their Player ID or TAG to the support team.

This isn't the first project Supercell has scrapped in recent months. Back in August, the company axed Clash Quest just over a year after the tactical strategy game was announced and soft-launched, again citing a failure to meet internal expectations despite a number of design tweaks.