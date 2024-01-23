Sponsored By

The mobile RPG launched less than three years ago.

Chris Kerr

January 23, 2024

Key artwork for Nier Reincarnation
Image via Square Enix

Square Enix will scrap its free-to-play mobile RPG, Nier Reincarnation, after the conclusion an upcoming current story event.

The Japanese publisher explained the title will be "ending service" on April 29, 2024. That'll be one month after the final chapter of 'The People of The World' event has launched, with the final update due to land on March 28.

The company didn't explain why it's calling time on Nier Reincarnation, which launched less than three years ago and is developed by Applibot with input from series creator Yoko Taro.

"We would like to express our deepest gratitude to our players for your patronage over the 2.5 years since we launched on July 28, 2021," reads a statement. "Until the end of service, we will continue to add content and characters, as well as hold various events and campaigns, so we hope you will continue to enjoy Nier Reincarnation until the end."

With the game preparing for its death march, Square will be offering players limited-time boons such as free daily summons, weekly gem gifts, and rare character appearances. Campaigns will also be held that increase the drop rate of certain items.

The publisher will then make all event stories and card stories available to players from March 28 onwards to help them bring the narrative to a close. It also indicated that item sales within the Premium Shop have been suspended.

Square Enix' future plans

Earlier this year, Square Enix president Takashi Kiryu said the studio plans to maker fewer titles moving forward to raise the bar for quality. "I want to structure our development function so that we are able to ensure higher quality from each title by slimming down our lineup," he explained.

According to Kiryu, that means the company will be refocusing on "carefully selected new titles" that don't necessarily rely on established franchises like Final Fantasy.

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

