Marvel Snap developer Second Dinner working on 'most ambitious Godot game yet'

Marvel Snap developer Second Dinner Studios is looking to accelerate Godot Engine development by investing in W4 Games.

W4 Games was established in 2021 by Godot vets Juan Linietsky, Rémi Verschelde and Fabio Alessandrelli to go "all-in on the creation of an ecosystem with the Godot Engine at its center."

The company raised $15 million in December 2023 and remains committed to helping developers "reclaim their control on the technology powering their games."

Second Dinner wants to lend a hand by entering into a multi-year strategic partnership agreement with W4. The studio has also committed to building what it claims will be "most ambitious Godot game yet."

"We are excited to partner with W4 to utilize Godot. Godot is an open-source and flexible game engine with a vibrant community that will enable us to continue making super fun games," said Second Dinner chief development officer, Ben Brode.

W4 says more than 2,000 commercial Godot titles were published in 2023, indicating "accelerating adoption" among developers. It says the open-source engine can "challenge well-established proprietary solutions" to become the go-to choice for new franchises and multiplayer titles.

Juan Linietsky, Godot Engine creator and W4 co-CEO, said the company will work with Second Dinner to ensure its future projects deliver success.

"Second Dinner has always been an inspiration for me, a company that is never afraid to break new grounds in all senses," he added. "It will be a huge pleasure to work with them ensuring the success of their future titles."