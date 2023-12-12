informa
Announcements
New: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 37 - Phantom Inspiration and the Ethical Auteur With Xalavier Nelson Jr. [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Production
2 MIN READ
News

W4 Games nets $15 million to help Godot scale exponentially

The startup intends to go "all-in on the creation of an ecosystem with the Godot Engine at its center."
Chris Kerr
News Editor
December 12, 2023
The W4 Games logo on a lilac background
Image via W4 Games

Irish startup W4 Games has raised $15 million to "drive video game development inflection" with Godot Engine.

The company was established in 2021 by former Godot veterans Juan Linietsky, Rémi Verschelde and Fabio Alessandrelli and intends to go "all-in on the creation of an ecosystem with the Godot Engine at its center."

"The free, open-source technology of the Godot Engine empowers developers to create stunning 2D and 3D games, and we believe it will become the most used game engine in the world within the decade, driving video game development to new heights," said the studio in a press release announcing the funding.

"It is already the preferred game engine for new generations of game developers and will scale exponentially further thanks to its fast learning curve, intuitive design, and a fast-growing and welcoming community."

W4 Games says there's "fast-growing demand" for its Godot services 

The investment round was led by OSS Capital and Naval Ravikant, with additional backing from the likes of GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke and OpenSea co-founder Alex Atallah.

W4 Games will use the cash to strengthen its role within the Godot ecosystem by supporting its open-source development efforts while continuing to build products that support the engine's expansion plans—such as middleware console porting solution, W4 Consoles.

The company also intends to develop a new Godot education program and expand internationally across North America, Europe, and Asia—doubling its headcount in the coming 18 months to capture the "fast-growing demand" for its services and products.

Back in September Godot launched a funding initiative in the form of a subscription service to drive long-term growth and make the engine "more sustainable and independent." The company said the program, dubbed the Godot Development Fund, will enable it to hire more developers, pay for hosting services, and invest in infrastructure. 

That's good news for anybody who might be considering their options after Unity's botched introduction of the Runtime Fee left some developers searching for greener pastures.

Business

Latest Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions

Hybrid (Bellevue, WA, USA)
11.30.23
Senior Programmer

The Pyramid Watch

Remote
11.22.23
Game Designer (RTS/MOBA)

Sucker Punch Productions

Hybrid (Bellevue, WA, USA)
11.30.23
Senior Technical Combat Designer

Digital Extremes

Remote
11.13.23
Lead AI Programmer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more