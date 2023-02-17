informa
Frogwares delays Sherlock Holmes game after Russian attacks on Ukraine

The Ukraine-based Frogwares released another video documenting its struggles of developing a game during active war.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
February 17, 2023
Cover art for Frogwares' Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened.

Developer Frogwares released a YouTube video showing how Russia's ongoing attack on the country has affected both the country's people and development on its remake of Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened. 

Like the developer's previously released video in December 2022, this new video show what's been happening in the Ukraine for almost a full year. Frogwares notes how frequent missile attacks that have hit the country since October 2022, and attacks on the country's energy infrastructure, have made developing the game a trial.

According to publishing head Sergiy Oganesyan, those attacks have reportedly forced the developer to "replan and reschedule every other month." Further, some developers have had to alternate between working remotely and in-office, which is entirely dependent on where there's power at the time.

As a result, Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened has been pushed to a new release window of April.

"To say we are tired of how much all this has derailed our day to day work since the start of winter is an understatement," said Frogwares. "But we’re doing our best to push on."

In the months after the initial Russian invasion nearly a full year ago, the Kyiv-based Frogwares elected to relocate staff as much as possible. It and other Ukrainian developers asked for support for the larger game industry, and has received numerous donations over the past year from a variety of outside studios. 

Earlier in the week, music composer Mick Gordon donated his entire fee for the upcoming game Atomic Heart to the Ukrainian relief effort. The shooter is developed by Mundfish, which has previously been vague about offering support for the country's war against Russia.

