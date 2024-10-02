Sponsored By

Awesomenauts developers establish new studio Rangatang

The Dutch studio is working on a multiplayer arena brawler called Nubs!, which was previously in development at Romino Games.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

October 2, 2024

The Rangatang logo
Image via Rangatang

A cohort of former Awesomenauts devs have regrouped to form Dutch studio Rangatang.

The founding team were previously colleagues at Awesomenauts developer Romino Games. The studio filed for bankruptcy in 2023 and sold both Awesomenauts and Swords & Soldiers to Atari.

Romino was working on an unnamed project before closing its doors. The founding members of Rangatang have now purchased the rights to that IP, which has been unveiled as a "chaotic multiplayer arena brawler" called Nubs!.

Nubs! is being developed by Rangatang in partnership with Glowfish Interactive and is slated for launch on PC in 2025.

"After a difficult time following the closure of Ronimo Games, we’re excited about our future with our own studio, Rangatang," said Rangatang co-founder Oliver Thijssenn. "In collaboration with our development partners at Glowfish, we're taking everything we’ve learned these past few years and putting all of those lessons into action in Nubs!, and the future of our studio."

The core of Nubs! was developed at Romino Games, with Rangatang subsequently purchasing and adapting the intellectual property to continue production in tandem with Glowfish.

Rangatang claims Nubs! has evolved significantly under its stewardship, and with the help of Glowfish has become a "multiplayer experience brimming with indie charm and nostalgia."

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

