Awesomenauts developers establish new studio Rangatang

A cohort of former Awesomenauts devs have regrouped to form Dutch studio Rangatang.

The founding team were previously colleagues at Awesomenauts developer Romino Games. The studio filed for bankruptcy in 2023 and sold both Awesomenauts and Swords & Soldiers to Atari.

Romino was working on an unnamed project before closing its doors. The founding members of Rangatang have now purchased the rights to that IP, which has been unveiled as a "chaotic multiplayer arena brawler" called Nubs!.

Nubs! is being developed by Rangatang in partnership with Glowfish Interactive and is slated for launch on PC in 2025.

"After a difficult time following the closure of Ronimo Games, we’re excited about our future with our own studio, Rangatang," said Rangatang co-founder Oliver Thijssenn. "In collaboration with our development partners at Glowfish, we're taking everything we’ve learned these past few years and putting all of those lessons into action in Nubs!, and the future of our studio."

The core of Nubs! was developed at Romino Games, with Rangatang subsequently purchasing and adapting the intellectual property to continue production in tandem with Glowfish.

Rangatang claims Nubs! has evolved significantly under its stewardship, and with the help of Glowfish has become a "multiplayer experience brimming with indie charm and nostalgia."