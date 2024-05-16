Activision opens new studio Elsewhere to develop triple-A franchise

Microsoft subsidiary Activision has formed a new internal studio called Elsewhere Entertainment to create a "narrative-based and genre-defining triple-A franchise."

Elsewhere is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland, and is described as a "premier and standalone studio." The company's debut project will be a brand new IP.

"The talented team at Elsewhere Entertainment consists of a collection of storytelling experts whose credits include The Last of Us, Uncharted, The Witcher, Cyberpunk, Destiny, Tom Clancy's The Division, and Far Cry," reads a short announcement.

"The new studio has full access to Activision's resources and tools as it continues to increase production and development. Elsewhere is opening its search for best-in-class talent from across the industry and around the world to help create a state-of-the-art and next generation gaming experience."

Elsewhere announced during intense turbulence at Microsoft

The timing of Elsewhere's unveiling might raise a few eyebrows. Microsoft recently followed its $68.7 billion merger with Activision Blizzard by laying off 1,900 workers across its video game division.

"The leadership of Microsoft Gaming and Activision Blizzard is committed to aligning on a strategy and an execution plan with a sustainable cost structure that will support the whole of our growing business," said Xbox boss Phil Spencer when announcing those cuts in an internal email. "Together, we’ve set priorities, identified areas of overlap, and ensured that we’re all aligned on the best opportunities for growth."

Those layoffs impacted key studios including Bethesda, Blizzard, Sledgehammer Games.

Shortly after, Microsoft closed major Zenimax subsidaries Arkane Austin, Alpha Dog Games, and Tango Gameworks, the latter of which was still receiving plaudits for its work on Hi-Fi Rush. In a leaked email, Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty said the closures were "grounded in prioritizing high-impact titles and further investing in Bethesda's portfolio of blockbuster games."