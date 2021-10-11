Genres, competitive analysis, and user research: A free live talk and Q&A

A new must-attend virtual event is coming this month!

On October 28, Game Developer will be hosting its latest live, free-to-attend Editorial Forum, which will include a talk from veteran game industry entrepreneur Jason Della Rocca and a live Q&A.

Della Rocca is an award-winning game industry business pro and co-founder of Execution Labs. In his Game Developer Editorial Forum talk, "Using market analysis to help make your game a success," he'll run down the importance of competitive analysis, user research, and more.

This talk is free to attend and will broadcast live with a Q&A (and available on-demand if you miss the original broadcast).

Title: Using Market Analysis to Help Make Your Game a Success

Date: Thursday, October 28, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time

Duration: 1 hour

Luck favors the prepared game developer! This session will dig deep into the need to understand market trends and methods for competitive analysis, and how genre selection may in fact be your most critical marketing decision. We’ll also explore how this analysis allows calibration of ambition levels and factors into pitch readiness.

Key Takeaways:

Logic and justification to always start a project with competitive analysis

Methods and sources for running competitive analysis

Insight on how user research plays a key role in validating concepts

Sponsor Presentation: The Future of Digital Distribution for Video Games

We offer solutions for game developers and publishers of all sizes to broaden their digital distribution and reach a diverse global audience. The main product we’ll talk about is the Xsolla Digital Distribution Hub, which connects games to existing digital distribution platforms and partners, like Super Apps. We’ll also show you how easy it is to integrate digital or cash-based payment options to help you reach a wider audience around the world. Both options will help bring more value to your players and boost your game's lifetime earnings.

Co-FounderExecution Labs

Jason Della Rocca is a game industry entrepreneur, funding advisor, and cluster expert. He specializes in business/partnership development, pitching/funding, and ecosystem/cluster development. As the co-founder of Executions Labs, he was a hands-on early stage investor to over 20 independent game studios from North America and Europe. Between 2000-09 he served as the executive director of the International Game Developers Association (IGDA), and was honored for his industry building efforts with the inaugural Ambassador Award at the Game Developers Conference. In 2009, Jason was named to Game Developer Magazine’s “Power50,” a list which profiles 50 of the most important contributors to the state of the game industry. As a sought after expert on the game industry, Jason has lectured at conferences and universities worldwide.

Director of Payments & Anti-fraud ProductsXsolla

Elena Popova is an expert in global payments with 8+ years of working experience with AAA gaming titles to help them distribute their games and grow via multiple payment channels from global names like PayPal and Visa to local schemes like PIX in Brazil and PayTm in India.

PublisherGame Developer

Kris Graft is publisher at GameDeveloper.com, the leading site dedicated to the craft of making video games.

