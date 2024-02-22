PlayStation VR2 could be getting PC support later this year

Sony is exploring the prospect of turning the PS VR2 into a PC-compatible headset. The PlayStation maker broke the news in a blog post and said PC support might arrive later this year.

"We're pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5," reads the post. "We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates."

PS VR2 launched in February 2023 and according to Sony outperformed the original headset during its first six weeks on shelves.

Concrete sales numbers, however, are hard to come by. The original PSVR sold around 1 million units in four months, but that period included the 2016 holiday season.

Despite PS VR2 headset reportedly beating its predecessor during its first six weeks, it's unclear whether it has achieved a similar milestone in the long term.

Research from Omdia published in December last year indicated the consumer VR market had experienced a "major downturn," with headset sales declining by 24 percent in 2023. The company suggested PS VR2 specifically lacked compelling releases and had been underperforming as a result.

Could a PC boost help the PS VR 2?

Sony has attempted to bolster the PS VR2 catalog with VR-compatible titles like Gran Turismo 7 and Resident Evil Village, while expanding a 40+ launch slate with upcoming releases like Metro Awakening, Legendary Tales, and Little Cities. Enabling owners to access VR supported software on PC could boost interest in the device, and if Sony comes through it'll be interesting to see what titles are supported.

Game Developer and Omdia are sibling companies under the Informa banner.