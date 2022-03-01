Playground Games has added sign language support to Forza Horizon 5

As promised last year, Forza Horizon 5 has introduced sign language support for more than a hundred in-game cinematics.

Following an update on March 1, 2022, Forza Horizon 5 players will be able to toggle on American Sign Language (ASL) and British Sign Language (BSL) support for 150 cutscenes.

Developer Playground Games had previously indicated sign language support would be added shortly after launch, and said its inclusion will be a first for an Xbox Games Studios title.

The feature allows customization of the picture-in-picture sign language placement and background colour, in ASL or BSL, and was created in consultation with members of the deaf and hard of hearing community.

Forza Horizon 5 creative director Mike Brown said the studio intends to keep working to make its games more accessible.

"I think it’s easy to come through the development of a game like this and start to think that maybe you’re an expert in the field of accessibility," commented Brown. "The truth is very few people can really claim to be full experts in the field. I think that we have to have real humility and the ability to keep going, asking questions and trying to be better."

Sign language support in Forza Horizon 5 is available via Settings -> Accessibility -> Sign Language Picture-in-Picture.