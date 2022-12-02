It's time to roll for initiative! Gearbox Software's creative director deconstructs the design of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands in this free webinar on Dec. 15 brought to you by GameDeveloper.com.

Beyond the Border: Designing for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is the latest installment in the Game Developer Talks series of free online webinars. It takes place on Thursday, December 15 from 10-11:30am PT (1-2:30pm ET). Be sure to register by Tuesday, December 13 to secure a spot.

Register for free here.

In this webinar, Matt Cox, Creative Director at Gearbox Software, breaks down the design decisions made so the game was familiar to the established audience, but also where they chose to invent beyond Borderlands and why.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands represents an off-ramp from the mainline Borderlands games, and is a first step in the hopes of creating a new fantasy shooter IP for Gearbox, opening them up to a whole new fanbase.

The talk will also discuss the ideation of challenges to lessons learned with the unique features of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: the Overworld, Chaos Chamber, Character Creator, Spells, Multiclassing, and balancing the story at the table versus the story in the game.

The presentation will be followed by a series of virtual networking sessions—the perfect time to make connections, ask questions about the session, and get some great follow-up advice.

Beyond the Border: Designing for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Presented by Matt Cox

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

10:00-11:30am PT (1:00-2:30pm ET)

This Game Developer Talks webinar is FREE but registration is required. It's recommended to sign up by Tuesday, December 13 to get a spot in this in-demand session about game design, world-building, and how to be a great Bunker Master.

In the meantime, you should also check out the previous Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Audio Summit session from GDC 2022, From Weapons to Wizards: Transforming Aesthetic and Modularity in 'Tiny Tina's Wonderlands,' available to watch for free on GDC Vault.

GDC returns to San Francisco this March 20-24, 2023, and registration is now open! For more information, be sure to visit our website and follow the #GDC23 hashtag on social media.

Subscribe to the GDC newsletter and get regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or RSS.

Game Developer and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech.



